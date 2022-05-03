Florida Keys

Colorado Man Wanted in Mother's Murder Arrested in Florida Keys

Matthew Harless Buchanan, 32, was captured by deputies at a Plantation Key gas station early Tuesday, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said

By Brian Hamacher

A Colorado man wanted in connection with the murder of his mother last week was arrested in the Florida Keys, authorities said.

Matthew Harless Buchanan, 32, was captured by deputies at a Plantation Key gas station early Tuesday, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Buchanan is a suspect in last week's killing of his mother, 59-year-old Elizabeth Bjorlow, in Castle Rock, Colorado.

Castle Rock Police officials said Bjorlow's body was discovered in a home that had been set on fire.

Buchanan was booked into the Monroe County jail and will be extradited to Colorado to face multiple charges, including murder and arson, officials said.

"I’m so proud of our team for their diligent and quick work, and we hope this arrest brings some relief to our community," Castle Rock Police Chief Jack Cauley said in a statement. "We are grateful to the many agencies who assisted us in locating this wanted person."

