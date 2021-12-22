Covid Wave Causing Some South Florida Families to Cancel Holiday Gatherings

Just when many thought this holiday season would be mostly back to normal, COVID-19 had other plans for some South Florida families.

Chris Diaz and his family normally spend Noche Buena with a secret Santa, salsa dancing and singing holiday music but this year will be different.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"My mom, my stepdad and sister, and my grandmother tested positive - all of the sudden the plans for Noche Buena are done,” Diaz said.

It’s happening all throughout South Florida, as what many hoped would be a closer to normal holiday season has been upended by a dramatic spike in Covid cases.

"We’re all desperate to go back. However, we have to take precautions,” said Dr. Javier Perez Fernandez, medical director of critical care at Baptist Health. "We’re trying to reduce gatherings to the closest members of the family."

He said the key to gathering safely is to avoid larger gatherings.

Javier Siejas, owner of Cache Tenta and Events, a party rental company, said holiday events are getting cancelled.

"It’s just all of the sudden. Getting our first cancellations when we haven’t had any related to Covid in the past year,” Siejas said.

Most of the events getting cancelled, according to Siejas, are family gatherings for Noche Buena and Christmas.

As for as Diaz, his family is hoping to reschedule for next week.

"You know what sucks, it’s that people get older and you wanna spend the time with them and you wanna celebrate with your parents and because everyone is working and we’re not getting to do that," he said.