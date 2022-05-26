Cyclist Dies After Being Struck by Car in Davie

Police are investigating a deadly morning crash Thursday after a cyclist was struck by a car in Davie.

Officers arrived at the scene just after 5:30 a.m. near Nob Hill Road and State Road 84, where Davie Police said the cyclist was struck while traveling eastbound by the car.

The cyclist, who was not identified, was transported to an area hospital where they later died.

The driver of the car, who also was not identified, remained on the scene.

Investigators have not released any details or said if any charges would be filed.