Dashcam video shows troopers stopping wrong-way driver on Florida highway

New dashcam video shows the moment when authorities brought a wrong-way driver to a stop on a Florida highway.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday when the driver was spotted going northbound in the southbound lanes of Interstate 275 in Pinellas County, Florida Highway Patrol officials said.

The video shows a trooper using a P.I.T. maneuver which caused the car to spin out before it kept going.

The troopers were eventually able to stop the car.

The driver, 27-year-old Cynthia Elizabeth Serrano Roncal, of St. Petersburg, was arrested on DUI and other charges after officials said her blood alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit.