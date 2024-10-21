Death investigation underway outside Fort Lauderdale motel

A death investigation was underway outside a motel in Fort Lauderdale early Monday.

The investigation was taking place outside a Motel 6 on Marina Mile Boulevard near Interstate 95 where a body could be seen on the ground in the parking lot covered by a yellow tarp.

Multiple officers responded to the scene and several evidence markers were on the ground near the body.

Fort Lauderdale Police haven't released details on the investigation, and it's unknown who the victim might be.

Several motel guests were outside and one said he heard gunshots and believe it was a man who'd been shot.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.