Delray Beach Police release reconstructed image of victim after remains found in suitcases

Delray Beach Police released a reconstructed image Wednesday of what investigators believe the victim of a gruesome homicide may have looked like before she was killed, dismembered, and stuffed into three suitcases.

Police also released pictures of two of the three suitcases which were each found floating in different areas of the Intracoastal Waterway.

At a news conference Monday, Sgt. Casey Kelly said it appears the suitcases were placed in the water sometime between July 17 and July 20.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Kelly didn't say how the woman was killed but said it appeared to be an isolated incident.

Police described the victim as a white or Hispanic woman, between the ages of 35 and 55 with brown hair and approximately 5-foot-4. She may have had tattooed eyebrows and was wearing a floral tank top with a black undershirt and black mid-thigh shorts. Police provided a picture of the pattern on the floral shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 561-243-7874.