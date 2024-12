The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened Monday night in Pompano Beach.

Shots were fired behind the Land 'N' Sea Distributing warehouse on North Andrews Avenue Extension.

Authorities did not say if anyone was hurt or if deputies are looking for a suspect.

Video shows deputies at the scene, sectioned off with police tape.

NBC6 is working to learn more.