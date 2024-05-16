Diddy's alleged drug ‘mule' could have possession charge dropped in Miami-Dade

An associate of "Sean Diddy" Combs who's accused of being a "mule" for the music mogul's drugs and guns could soon have charges dropped against him in Miami-Dade.

Brendan Paul had been arrested back on March 25 after being taken into custody at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport for carrying cocaine and marijuana-laced candy, Miami-Dade Police said in an arrest affidavit.

New police body camera footage shows the South Florida arrest of an associate of "Sean Diddy" Combs who's accused of being a "mule" for the music mogul's drugs and guns.

Paul, 25, was later charged with cocaine possession but had a possession of a controlled substance charge dropped.

Paul's attorney said Thursday that he'd accepted a prosecutor's offer to enter a diversion program. After he completes the program, the case against him will be dismissed, the attorney said.

The arrest of Paul happened around the same time Homeland Security agents raided Diddy's mansions in Miami Beach and Los Angeles.

At least five law enforcement sources told NBC the raids were connected to an ongoing sex trafficking probe.

In a statement, Combs' attorney called the raids an "unprecedented ambush" and said the mogul "is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."