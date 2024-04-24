Diddy's associate charged with drug possession pleads not guilty

Brendan Paul, an associate of Diddy accused of being the mogul's "mule," was arraigned in a Miami-Dade County Courtroom on Wednesday.

According to records, Miami-Dade State Attorneys officially filed a cocaine possession charge. However, they dropped a possession of controlled substance charge.

Despite Paul, 25, not being physically present, his attorney Brian Bieber entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Miami-Dade Corrections Booking photo of Brendan Paul on March 25, 2024

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Paul was arrested in March 25 after being taken into custody at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport.

Police body camera footage showed the South Florida arrest of Paul who is accused of being an associate of "Sean Diddy" Combs.

Paul was arrested for carrying cocaine and marijuana-laced candy, Miami-Dade Police said in an arrest affidavit. He faces charges of possessing cocaine and a controlled substance.

In a civil lawsuit that alleges Combs operated a criminal enterprise that included sex trafficking and the illegal distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms, 25-year-old Brendan Paul is accused of being a "mule" for the mogul's drugs and guns.

Paul, who played basketball for Syracuse University in 2019, bonded out of jail March 26.

Video from TMZ showed Diddy pacing around at the same airport March 25 as Homeland Security agents raided the mogul's mansions in Miami Beach and Los Angeles.

At least five law enforcement sources told NBC the raids are connected to an ongoing sex trafficking probe.

In a statement, Combs' attorney called the raids an "unprecedented ambush" and said the mogul "is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."

“There was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated," Aaron Dyer's statement said in part.