Pinecrest

Dispute at McDonald's Parking Lot Ends in Shooting, Crash in Pinecrest

NBC Universal, Inc.

A dispute between two groups in the parking lot of a McDonald's in Pinecrest ended in a shooting and a crash, police said.

The events happened outside the restaurant on South Dixie Highway. Police said two McDonald's employees went out to meet three other people when they got into a fight.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Shots rang out, and one group got into a vehicle and speeds away, police said. The driver of that vehicle, who got shot, lost control and slammed into a light post, knocking it down.

Two other people in that vehicle escaped but were later apprehended by police. The man who was shot was taken to Jackson South for his injuries.

Local

Bal Harbour 8 hours ago

Residents Evacuated After ‘Clandestine Lab' Found Inside Bal Harbour Condo

Hispanic Heritage Month 8 hours ago

‘It Takes Courage': Colombian Nurse Tackles Pandemic Head-on in South Florida

Four people, including the two employees, were being questioned by police. It's unclear what caused the dispute.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Pinecrest
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us