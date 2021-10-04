Dispute at McDonald's Parking Lot Ends in Shooting, Crash in Pinecrest

A dispute between two groups in the parking lot of a McDonald's in Pinecrest ended in a shooting and a crash, police said.

The events happened outside the restaurant on South Dixie Highway. Police said two McDonald's employees went out to meet three other people when they got into a fight.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Shots rang out, and one group got into a vehicle and speeds away, police said. The driver of that vehicle, who got shot, lost control and slammed into a light post, knocking it down.

Two other people in that vehicle escaped but were later apprehended by police. The man who was shot was taken to Jackson South for his injuries.

Four people, including the two employees, were being questioned by police. It's unclear what caused the dispute.