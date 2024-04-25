Miami driver ran over and killed man who tried to stop him from fleeing crash scene: Cops

A Miami man is facing murder and other charges after police said he ran over a man who tried to stop him from fleeing the scene of a crash.

Ariel Rodriguez-Martinez, 58, is facing charges of second-degree murder, vehicular homicide in a reckless manner, and leaving the scene of a crash involving death in the incident, an arrest report said.

According to the report, the incident started when Rodriguez-Martinez rear-ended another car in a shopping plaza on Southwest 152nd Street near 137th Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Corrections Ariel Rodriguez-Martinez

He tried to flee the scene after a brief interaction with the other driver where no information was exchanged, but a witness who saw the crash put his hands on the hood of Rodriguez-Martinez's car and told him "stop, I saw everything," the report said.

Rodriguez-Martinez accelerated and ran over the victim, then fled the scene, the report said.

The victim, whose identity wasn't released, was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

A short time later, an officer spotted Rodriguez-Martinez's vehicle, which was swerving in and out of a lane and stopped the car.

The officer found Rodriguez-Martinez behind the wheel and noticed an odor of alcohol on his breath, and that he had bloodshot and watery eyes, the report said.

Rodriguez-Martinez failed field sobriety tests but refused to give a blood sample, the report said.

Officers arrested Rodriguez-Martinez and booked him into jail. He was expected to face a judge later Thursday.

The report said charges for DUI manslaughter could also be filed pending toxicology results.