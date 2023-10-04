Disturbing photos show abandoned dead pit bull in Fort Lauderdale neighborhood

Police in Fort Lauderdale are investigating a case of animal cruelty after a pit bull puppy was found on the side of a road that investigators believe died a "slow and painful" death.

Disturbing photos released by police Wednesday show the severely malnourished puppy lying on his side on a grassy area in the 1100 block of Northwest 4th Avenue. A white tarp and a metal crate filled with feces and vomit were also discovered nearby.

A resident called police Sept. 24 after making the discovery and told officers he believed the dog had not been dead long, according to an incident report.

Investigators believe the tan and white pit bull was approximately 2-3 months old, appeared to be from a backyard breeder and was not vaccinated. His ears were cropped very short, his ribs were protruding and his front leg was bent at an odd angle, police said.

The dog likely died "a slow and painful death," police said, and had not died long before discovery. They believe he was dumped in the area sometime between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.