Diver hospitalized after being struck by Miami-Dade Police boat near Boca Chita Key

A diver was hospitalized after being struck by a Miami-Dade Police Department boat Wednesday.

The incident happened offshore of Boca Chita Key, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said.

The victim, whose identity wasn't released, was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment for their injuries. Their exact condition was unknown.

Few other details have been released, including whether the victim had a dive flag or if they were in the water as part of lobster mini-season, which began on Wednesday.

FWC officials said they have an active and open investigation into the incident.