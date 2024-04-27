‘We're distraught': Family returns to crash site to remember women killed in Hialeah

Family and friends are remembering their loved ones killed in a crash in Hialeah.

Police say a 15-year-old took his parents car for a joy ride with friends when he collided with their car. A third woman remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Yarina Garcia Hernandez and Gloria Hernandez Molina were tragically killed in a high speed crash Tuesday. Liliana Hernandez Molina was also in the car and is now in the hospital.

Family returned to the crash site Saturday to remember their lives.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Yipsy Garcia is Yarina's sister, who she describes as the light of the room.

“My sister could not hurt a soul, she was so kind,” Garcia said. “They were two human beings that were taken too fast from our family.”

Police say a 15-year-old went joyriding in his parents car with friends when he was speeding and crashed into the car all three women were in. NBC6 is not naming the teen because he is 15. The arrest report says he reached speeds of 83 miles per hour in a 30- mile per hour zone.

Mercedes Hernandez is one of many relatives who returned to the neighborhood searching for answers.

“14, 15 he knew wrong from right, he was accountable the minute he put the key in the ignition,” Hernandez said. “We see this in the news all the time but we never thought it could be us.”

Hernandez is Yarina’s aunt. She says when she thinks of her niece, she thinks of her smile.

“She was always smiling, she never had a bad attitude, she was always just so happy,” Hernandez said. “She was taken away from us in a second.”

The family is now searching for justice and hopes what happened to them doesn't happen to anyone else.

“It can be prevented because children should not be allowed to drive if they don't a license, permit or an adult in the car,” Garcia said. “I can't believe this really happened, we're distraught and I just want justice for my family.”

The teen's case is going to adult court, where he could see stronger punishment if convicted.