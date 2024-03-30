Police identify the driver arrested after pursuit on I-95 in Hollywood

Florida Highway Patrol has revealed the identity of the driver who caused a short pursuit on I-95 that ended in a crash in Hollywood on Friday.

According to a statement by the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver is 34-year-old Jacqueline Marie Mason.

Troopers say that Mason was driving recklessly in a BMW on Northbound I-95 and NW 103rd street when they attempted to make a traffic stop.

A short pursuit ensued after the BMW failed to stop and forced troopers to perform a P.I.T. maneuver to stop the car around the area of I-95 and Hollywood Boulevard, troopers said.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed two damaged vehicles and highway troopers confirmed that the BMW crashed into a burgundy SUV before coming to a final rest. Traffic appeared to be backed up for miles.

Mason was arrested on scene and taken to Turner Gilford Knight center.

Troopers also confirmed that only minor injuries were reported.