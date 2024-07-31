Miramar

Divers pull car out of pond near I-75 and Miramar Parkway

Homicide investigators were called to the scene

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Divers pulled a car out of a body of water near Interstate 75 late Tuesday as homicide investigators were called to the scene. 

It happened near the on ramp of I-75 off of Miramar Parkway.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Troopers were on scene blocking off the street and highway.

NBC6 had reached out to the Florida Highway Patrol to request more information about the investigation. 

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miramar
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us