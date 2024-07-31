Divers pull car out of pond near I-75 and Miramar Parkway

Divers pulled a car out of a body of water near Interstate 75 late Tuesday as homicide investigators were called to the scene.

It happened near the on ramp of I-75 off of Miramar Parkway.

Troopers were on scene blocking off the street and highway.

NBC6 had reached out to the Florida Highway Patrol to request more information about the investigation.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.