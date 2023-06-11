Donald Trump to stay at Doral resort ahead of indictment hearing Tuesday in Miami

Former President Donald Trump will stay at his golf resort in Doral ahead of his appearance in a federal courtroom Tuesday to face charges if allegedly mishandling classified documents.

Trump is expected to arrive at Miami International Airport on Monday afternoon before spending the night at the resort. He is expected to travel back to New Jersey after the hearing, where he will attend a fundraiser for this 2024 Presidential campaign.

Officials have not released information on increased security measures that will be put in place. Doral Police have said they will continue with normal operations.

Trump is expected to enter the courthouse through an underground tunnel, where we will be processed and fingerprinted by federal marshals and the FBI.

He will be asked to enter a plea before he will be released.

Although the documents were found at his home in Palm Beach, local attorney David Weinstein said Trump's court appearance is happening in the downtown Miami courthouse probably because of his stature.

"Given the stature of this particular defendant, although the case may have ties to West Palm Beach, certainly the courthouse in Miami is best suited to accommodate an initial appearance of the former president," Weinstein said.