The following content is created in consultation with Goya. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Miami’s editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Goya.

Transitioning from a carefree summer-mode into a steady fall routine can be difficult and disorienting for both students and parents. Gathering school supplies and emotionally preparing your child for the classroom at the same time can be a heavy lift. That’s why it’s important to take the time to address any concerns your child may be having and make their Back-to-School season enjoyable and easy so you can relax knowing that they have the tools for a successful new school year. Read on to explore some of the ways both kids and parents can get excited for a fresh start on the right track.

Creating a homework nook

Help your child develop positive study skills and improved school performance with a designated homework nook. With a comfortable, personalized workspace they have helped to create, kids won’t see schoolwork as burdensome, which will build productive work habits that will stay with them as they graduate into higher grades. Homework stations don’t need to be at a desk or table; you can create a space where your child can focus with a lap desk or a comfortable sitting-style nook with high pillows. The main goal is to encourage your child to limit distractions and focus on the task at hand, so no matter what the nook looks like, you should ensure it is free of noise, toys, and potential interruptions.

With a homework nook, making sure supplies are always in the right place can ensure that the process of doing after-school workflows more efficiently. Establishing the work nook as a spot free of books, toys, or art projects will help your child stay attentive while they work in their nook for a little bit each day. It will be helpful to set a consistent routine of use, and this will be easier if the nook is a pleasing environment for your child. Place their educational materials in a nice sunny spot with a lamp and a comfortable pillow or chair to keep your child content while they get their work done. Also, consider having snacks that will help them concentrate and keep their energy up but that are also conveniently packed like Goya’s Chocolate Maria Cookies.

Saving some of their favorite snacks for their lunchbox only

Although sending your kids off to school means saying goodbye for the day, as a parent, you can still ensure your kids are well-fed by packing them lunch. Choose a healthy and nutritious meal while also listening to your child’s desires, including some of their favorite Goya Snacks and Cookies to keep them excited about lunchtime. Even packing just a few pieces of their favorite fruit, or a dessert cookie that you know they will enjoy, can be enough to brighten their day and make meals at school feel fun and special.

Just as important as ensuring they are not hungry is making sure they are hydrated. A drink that tastes amazing and gives them an extra boost of energy is ideal. Try sending your child to school with of Goya’s juice boxes, which are the perfect size for a lunchbox. Your child will love the sweet flavors, from Mango Nectar and Guava Nectar to Passion Fruit and 100% Apple, and they will look forward to this special treat every day.

Creating a goal jar that they can look back on once the school year is over

Although the school year is just beginning, it’s hard to believe how fast it will fly by. Before the weekdays get too hectic, sit down with your child and help them write down some of the goals for the upcoming year, which is a fun and useful practice in both productivity and self-esteem. Keep the mini time-capsule tucked away until the school year ends in the spring and revisit these goals with your child. Not only can a goal jar be a celebration of accomplishments, but it sets up something for both of you to look forward to and can become a family tradition.

Begin your goal jar by asking your child what kinds of things they would like to accomplish in the coming year. This can go in any number of directions, from learning their favorite song on the piano to visiting a specific landmark to increasing their reading level. No matter the goal, write it down on a piece of paper and put it in the jar. With these goals in mind, it’s important to remind your child that they are in control of accomplishing these aspirations with their own hard work. Hopefully, the goal jar will be a year-long motivator and propel them to the places they want to go.

