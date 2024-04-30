Gov. DeSantis set to hold news conference in Naples Tuesday morning

Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a news conference Tuesday morning in Naples. The conference will be held at Naples Yacht Club at 9 a.m.

The governor's office said he will be joined by Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez and Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton.

The reason or what will be discussed at the news conference hasn’t been released yet.

Stay tuned to NBC6 for updates on this story.