Driver arrested in Gladeview hit-and-run that killed bicyclist: Police

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

By Kaitlyn Schwanemann

Police have arrested a driver in a hit-and-run that killed a man riding his bicycle in Miami-Dade over the weekend, officials said.

Jalil Leyva-Ortega, 30, was arrested Monday in the fatal crash that happened Saturday morning in Gladeview, an arrest report said.

Leyva-Ortega was driving his Ram pickup truck south in the 7500 block of Northwest 27th Avenue when he hit the victim, according to the report.

Leyva-Ortega allegedly struck the victim, Patrick Wiley, who was riding his bike, then continued driving south until he reached his house nearby, the report said.

He didn't stop to help Wiley or call police to report the crash, the report said. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced Wiley dead on the scene.

Detectives located Leyva-Ortega's vehicle outside of his home, which had damage consistent with the incident, the report said.

Leyva-Ortega was charged with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death and attempting to tamper with physical evidence.

He was booked into the Miami-Dade jail where he was being held on $15,000 bond. Attorney information wasn't available.

