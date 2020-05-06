Miami

Driver Flees Scene After Deadly Hit and Run Crash in Miami: Police

One person was ejected from their vehicle and died at the scene while four others were rushed to the hospital

Police are searching for the person who was behind the wheel of a deadly hit and run crash in Miami late Tuesday night.

Miami Police say the crash took place around 9:30 p.m. near the 3600 block of North Miami Avenue, when a bronze Ford Mustang allegedly crashed into three other vehicles at the scene with a Subaru flying into a nearby furniture store.

"Detectives are telling us that the witnesses that they spoke to on the scene said that it happened just so fast," Miami Police Officer Kenia Fallat said.

One person, described as a woman in her 20s, was ejected from that vehicle and died at the scene while two people inside were transported to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

The driver of the Mustang and another person who was inside fled on foot and has not been found. Investigators did not release any information on their identities or the identity of any victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police or Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers.

