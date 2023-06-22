Driver sought after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in NW Miami-Dade

Police are searching for a driver after a hit-and-run left a pedestrian dead in northwest Miami-Dade early Thursday, officials said.

Miami-Dade Police officials said officers responded to the hit-and-run involving in the area of Northwest 32nd Avenue and Northwest 103rd Street around 3:45 a.m.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, but he later died from his injuries. His identity wasn't released.

The pedestrian was crossing Northwest 32nd Avenue from west to east in the marked crosswalk when he was struck by a dark four-door sedan that fled the scene, police said.

Police are searching for the car, which should have extensive damage to the front hood and windshield, officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back on NBC6 for updates.