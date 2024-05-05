Man killed in violent crash in Gladeview area of SW Miami-Dade

Miami Dade Police are investigating a fatal crash in the Gladeview area of SW Miami Dade.

Detectives say two cars crashed shortly after 2:00 AM near 22 Ave and NW 79 Street leaving one man dead.

Kenneth Lumbi says he witnessed the crash while he was at the Laundromat.

“I hear this lady screaming and I run over there with a buddy of min, and as soon as we get there we see what happened, and we see this guy's lifeless body on the floor,” said Lumbi.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Miami-Dade Police closed off the intersection for the investigation, where pieces of glass and debris covered the pavement.

Lumbi said he rushed to help the victims, and first responders could be seen bandaging someone’s head and taking another person into an ambulance.

Lumbi said he saw one of the cars speeding before the crash, meanwhile Miami-Dade Police are still investigating the cause.

“That was somebody’s father, that could have been someone’s grandparent,” Lumbi said.

Police tell us two other people, a man and a woman, were taken to a nearby hospital.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.