16-year-old killed and another teen injured after shooting in Lauderdale Lakes

A 16-year-old was killed and a 15-year-old was injured after a shooting in Lauderdale Lakes Monday night.

The Broward Sheriff's Office (BSO) responded to reports of a shooting near the 4000 block of Northwest 30th Terrace in Lauderdale Lakes shortly after 8:30 p.m., where they found both boys suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both teens were transported to the hospital, as confirmed by BSO.

The 16-year-old was pronounced dead at Broward Health Medical Center; the 15-year-old is expected to survive, said authorities.

No further information has been provided regarding the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.