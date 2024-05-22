Former Hialeah officer accused of preying on women in his custody released from prison on good behavior

A former Hialeah police sergeant accused of taking advantage of and forcing sex acts on women in his custody has reportedly been released from federal detention on good behavior.

Jesus Menocal Jr. turned himself in 2022 to begin serving a three-year sentence.

Due to good behavior and credits in prison, he was reportedly released to a halfway house to start his probation on April 12, 2024.

In April, his attorney filed a motion asking a judge to allow Menocal to possess firearms for job purposes, as he will be employed at his family's company -- Menocal Training -- which provides firearm training.

Menocal pleaded guilty in federal court in 2022 to three misdemeanor counts of violating the civil right of unreasonable search and seizures, avoiding major felony charges.

Menocal had been facing a long list of possible outcomes for forcing different sexual acts on three women he held in custody in 2014 and 2015.

The allegations emerged in 2015 but the Hialeah Police Department chose not to pursue charges after an investigation. Menocal was later given a raise and a promotion to sergeant.

Miami-Dade prosecutors also decided not to pursue charges against Menocal, calling it a “challenging” case without corroborating evidence.

He was eventually arrested by the FBI in 2019.

Under the plea deal, Menocal avoided other allegations such as kidnapping, which could have led to life in prison. He also agreed to give up his law enforcement license.