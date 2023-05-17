Driver Stopping for Turtle Crossing Causes Major Wreck on Florida Panhandle Roadway

What started as a good deed ended in a messy situation when a driver in Florida's Panhandle caused a major wreck when he stopped to allow a turtle to cross the street.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the Walton County Sheriff's Office said the incident took place Tuesday morning on a road in the county, saying the driver stopped to let a turtle cross but instead caused a chain-reaction crash.

No serious injuries were reported in the wreck that involved several vehicles, including a semi-truck.

"We don't advise causing a road obstruction because of a reptilian obstruction," the agency said in a post on Facebook. "While no ill intentions were meant, trying to avoid or assist an animal who has made its way onto a busy road can cause you or other drivers life-threatening injuries."

The department said the turtle survived and is now "living happily ever after in a pond where he will (hopefully) spend the rest of his days avoiding pavement of any kind."