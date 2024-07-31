Iconic Duffy's Tavern site in Miami sold for $4.5 million

The development site of the landmark Duffy's Tavern Sports Grill located at 2108 SW 57th Avenue in Miami has a new owner.

The iconic site, including land and buildings, was sold for $4.5 million in late July to Greenway Point, LLC. The seller was 2112 Realty Corp, according to Kerdyk Real Estate, which handled the sale.

“There are few iconic properties in Miami that have the location, appeal, name recognition and community support as Duffy’s Tavern,” Kerdyk Real Estate President and CEO William H. Kerdyk, Jr. said. “This is a tremendous investment opportunity with access to Miami-Dade County and Coral Gables neighborhoods.”

It was originally built in 1929 as a residence, and became the beloved business in 1955. Ever since, it has been a popular place for the community to enjoy meals and drinks together as well as watch sports games.

The landmark restaurant will remain as a tenant for the immediately future, according to Greenway Point, LLC.