Fallen Hollywood Officer to be Remembered at Memorial Service Monday

Law enforcement from around South Florida and across the country will gather Monday to honor the life of a Hollywood Police Department officer killed in the line of duty last month.

A memorial service will be held to remember Ofc. Yandy Chirino at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise. The event is open to the public with doors opening at 8:30 a.m. and the memorial beginning at 10 a.m.

Mourners gathered in Miami Lakes for a viewing Sunday to remember the 28-year-old Chirino, who spent four years with the HPD and was a native of South Florida.

“It’s very difficult, even though we didn’t know him personally, but as a brother in law enforcement we are all brothers,” Lee Milstein, President of Blue Knights Florida Chapter 4 said.

Law enforcement from across the country gathered at Vista Memorial Gardens in Miami Lakes to pay their respects.

“Let the family know there’s a family not just locally but across the country,” Sgt. John MacFarlane of the NYPD said.

MacFarlane is also part of the Brotherhood for the Fallen, an organization that helps families of officers who die in the line of duty.

“We all feel these deaths...even after we all leave and go home, there’s a support network,” MacFarlane said.

Chirino was shot during an altercation with 18-year-old Jason Banegas after responding to a call of a late night suspicious incident October 17th.

Broward Sheriff's Office

Banegas is facing felony murder, armed burglary, battery on a law enforcement officer, carrying a concealed firearm violation, grand theft of a firearm, and resisting arrest with violence. He is being held without bond.

During the bond court hearing, a prosecutor said Banegas had been released from jail around 30 days ago and is currently on juvenile probation out of Miami-Dade on burglary, trespassing and possession of cocaine charges.

Banegas was appointed a public defender who requested a mental health screening for Banegas and invoked his right to remain silent.

Residents of the neighborhood where the shooting happened said they'd seen Banegas riding through the neighborhood on a bicycle trying to open car doors not long before the altercation.

When Chirino responded to the neighborhood, Banegas "did knowingly, willfully and violently fight and resist" Chirino while Banegas was in possession of the firearm which he discharged, hitting Chirino - who died later at the hospital.

In total, seven Hollywood officers have died in the line of duty since the department was formed in 1925.

The 17-year-old sister of Banegas was arrested late last month in connection with the stolen gun allegedly used. She faces charges of grand theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon or delinquent.

Chirino is the first Hollywood officer to be killed in the line of duty since November 2008, when Officer Alex Del Rio was killed in a car crash. The last Hollywood cop to be fatally shot in the line of duty was Officer Frankie Shivers, who died on Sept. 6, 1982.

