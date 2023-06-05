Family dog accidentally bites child in the face in Miami Gardens: Police

A child was airlifted to the hospital Monday after a dog accidentally bit them in the face in Miami Gardens, police said.

Officers responded after 6 p.m. to the 4300 block of NW 195th Street.

Police said a juvenile was feeding the family dog when it bit them in the face.

The child's age and identity and details on their condition were not released.

The dog has been placed in quarantine while Animal Services investigates.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.