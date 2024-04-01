Broward County

Fatal crash closes stretch of I-95 northbound in Pompano Beach

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-95 near Atlantic Boulevard

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A fatal crash left a stretch of Interstate 95 in Pompano Beach closed Monday morning.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-95 near Atlantic Boulevard.

Authorities had all northbound lanes of the highway closed in the area while they investigated, causing major delays.

Officials haven't released any information on the crash.

