Fatal crash closes stretch of I-95 northbound in Pompano Beach

A fatal crash left a stretch of Interstate 95 in Pompano Beach closed Monday morning.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-95 near Atlantic Boulevard.

Authorities had all northbound lanes of the highway closed in the area while they investigated, causing major delays.

Officials haven't released any information on the crash.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.