FBI Offers Reward for Missing Miami-Dade Child With Autism

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for a Miami-Dade child who has been missing since August.

Jorge "Jo Jo" Morales, 6, has been missing since Aug. 27 after his dad picked him up from his mother's house in the 23700 block of SW 184th Avenue.

Authorities believe the child may be in Maine or eastern Canada.

Reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the recovery and safe return of Jorge "Jojo" Morales. Call (754) 703-2000 or https://t.co/xm8ISwpO7q. https://t.co/Zisako6gId He may be in Maine or eastern Canada. pic.twitter.com/53OXgn4gyO — FBI Miami (@FBIMiamiFL) October 18, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Morales' mother, Yanet Concepcion, told NBC 6 back in August that the child's father didn't return the child back home to her.

When Concepcion went to her ex-husband's house to get her son, she said his apartment was empty and that everyone was gone.

Morales, who has autism, is 3 feet tall and 50 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, gray shorts and black shoes.

The father, 45-year-old Jorge Gabriel Morales, is also wanted for the interference of custody and concealing a minor contrary to a court order in connection with the disappearance.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI's Miami Field Office at 754-703-2000, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678. Tipsters may also contact their local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.