Fire Crews Battle Flames at North Miami Home

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is investigating a fire that erupted overnight Sunday at a North Miami home.

The incident occurred in the 1500 block of Northwest 131st Street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Battalions 3 and 4 responded to the scene.

Samantha Delpeche told NBC 6 she is the reason everyone made it out alive.

According to Delpeche, she was the only one awake when the fire began and she smelled smoke.

"I got the baby. I have two babies inside and I said 'give me the baby,'" Delpeche said. "That’s my life."

Delpeche told NBC 6 the house does not have smoke detectors and does not know how the fire started.

Recovery teams were at the scene as the family packed the remainder of their belongings in luggage to evacuate.