Florida Adds More Than 1,500 New Coronavirus Cases, 48 More Virus-Related Deaths

Florida added more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases Monday, as the state confirmed another 48 virus-related deaths.

The 1,533 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 736,024, according to the daily report from the state's department of health.

With 48 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 15,412. Another 187 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state.

Many deaths reported by the state happened days or weeks earlier, as it takes time to confirm causes of death.

The positivity rate for all cases reported Monday was 5.17%, while the positivity rate of new cases was 4.28%. A data dump over the weekend had caused an inaccurate representation of positivity rates for the past two days, though the 2-day average was about 4.22%, the health department said.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 175,397 cases, an increase of about 280 since Sunday, along with 3,445 COVID-related deaths, an increase of six since Sunday.

In Broward County, there were 79,434 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 100, along with 1,469 virus-related deaths, two more than Sunday.

Palm Beach County had 48,004 cases and 1,449 virus-related deaths Monday, while Monroe County had 1,958 cases and 24 deaths.