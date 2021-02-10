Florida Adds More Than 7,500 New Covid Cases, Reports 165 More Virus Deaths Wednesday

Florida reported more than 7,500 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by over 160.

The 7,537 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,798,280 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health. Despite the increase Florida's case numbers continued to show downward trends over the past couple weeks.

Another 160 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 28,208. An additional 483 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, an increase of five since Tuesday. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

Positivity rates in the state were also trending downward. The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 6.59% in Wednesday's department of health coronavirus report, a slight drop from Tuesday's rate of 6.93%.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 8.57%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 387,940 cases on Wednesday, an increase of 1,515 since Tuesday, along with 5,062 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of four.

In Broward County, there were 181,427 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 926, along with 2,202 virus-related deaths, 10 more than Tuesday's total.

Palm Beach County had 112,367 cases and 2,294 virus-related deaths Wednesday, while Monroe County had 5,515 cases and 42 deaths.