Florida Adds Over 5,600 New Covid Cases, Reports 54 More Resident Deaths Thursday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by over 5,600 Thursday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by more than 50.

The 5,666 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,228,212 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 54 new virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Thursday, bringing the state's total to 35,084. An additional 693 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 5.73% in Thursday's department of health coronavirus report, nearly the same as Wednesday's 5.74% rate.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 7.08%, down from Wednesday's 7.36% rate.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 482,443 cases on Thursday, an increase of 1,046 since Wednesday, along with a total of 6,141 COVID-related deaths, one more than was reported Wednesday.

In Broward County, there were 235,335 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 636, along with 2,885 virus-related deaths.

Palm Beach County had 142,829 cases and 2,767 virus-related deaths Thursday, while Monroe County had 6,882 cases and 49 deaths.