Florida Adds Over 8,100 New Covid Cases, Reports 96 More Virus Deaths Monday

Miami-Dade and Broward Counties accounted for nearly a third of new COVID-19 cases in Florida Monday, as the state reported more than 8,100 new cases. The tally of virus-related deaths in the state increased by 96.

The 8,198 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total count to 1,280,177, according to the daily report from the state's department of health.

With 96 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 21,308 Monday. Another 305 non-resident deaths have been confirmed by the state to-date, three more than in Sunday's report.

Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier, due to the time it takes to confirm that they are coronavirus-related.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 11.08% in Monday's report, an increase of Sunday's reported rate of 9.71%.

Florida's new daily vaccine report showed over 122,800 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination since the state started administering the vaccine on Dec. 15.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 290,363 cases Monday, an increase of 2,057 since Sunday, along with 4,155 COVID-related deaths, 5 more than in Sunday's report.

In Broward County, there were 133,480 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 583, along with 1,828 virus-related deaths, 11 more than Sunday.

Palm Beach County had 80,865 cases and 1,866 virus-related deaths Monday, while Monroe County had 4,168 cases and 35 deaths.