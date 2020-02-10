Amber Alert

Florida Amber Alert Issued for Abducted 3-Year-Old Girl

Madeline Mejia, from Apopka, was last seen in a black two door sedan with Texas plates

Madeline Mejia
Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Madeline Mejia

" data-ellipsis="false">

An Amber Alert was issued Monday for a 3-year-old Florida girl who authorities said was abducted.

Madeline Mejia, from Apopka, was last seen in a black two door sedan with Texas plates in the area of the 600 block of East Orange Street, Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials said.

The vehicle was being driven by a white-Hispanic male with long brown hair and facial hair, who was wearing a blue shirt and jeans, officials said.

Mejia is about 3-foot tall, 40 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Local

News You Should Know 3 hours ago

6 Things to Know – Historic Night at Oscars, Florida Man Threatens to Kill President

only on 6 4 hours ago

Woman Warns of Financial Scam Targeting South Florida’s Elderly

Anyone with information is asked to call Apopka Police at 407-703-1757 or 911.

This article tagged under:

Amber AlertFlorida
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us