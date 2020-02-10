Florida Amber Alert Issued for Abducted 3-Year-Old Girl

An Amber Alert was issued Monday for a 3-year-old Florida girl who authorities said was abducted.

Madeline Mejia, from Apopka, was last seen in a black two door sedan with Texas plates in the area of the 600 block of East Orange Street, Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials said.

A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Madeline Mejia from Apopka, Florida in Orange County. If you have any information, contact Apopka PD at 407-703-1757 or 911. #FLAMBER pic.twitter.com/rTgoxQOdK1 — FDLE (@fdlepio) February 10, 2020

The vehicle was being driven by a white-Hispanic male with long brown hair and facial hair, who was wearing a blue shirt and jeans, officials said.

Mejia is about 3-foot tall, 40 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Apopka Police at 407-703-1757 or 911.