Florida Amber Alert Issued for Abducted 3-Year-Old Girl

An Amber Alert was issued Monday for a 3-year-old Florida girl who authorities said was abducted.
Madeline Mejia, from Apopka, was last seen in a black two door sedan with Texas plates in the area of the 600 block of East Orange Street, Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials said.
The vehicle was being driven by a white-Hispanic male with long brown hair and facial hair, who was wearing a blue shirt and jeans, officials said.
Mejia is about 3-foot tall, 40 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Apopka Police at 407-703-1757 or 911.