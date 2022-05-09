Florida Gov. DeSantis to Hold News Conference Monday in Miami

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will make a South Florida stop on Monday, holding a news conference at the Freedom Tower in downtown Miami.

DeSantis will be joined at the 10:45 a.m. event by Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez and State Sen. Manny Diaz, a Miami Lakes Republican who was recently recommended by DeSantis to be appointed Florida's next Education Commissioner.

Last Friday, DeSantis signed a $1.2 billion tax relief bill that he says is the largest in the state’s history and includes a number of different items from gas to diapers and items for the home.

The first tax holiday begins May 14th for children’s books. The Disaster Preparedness tax holiday runs from May 14th until August 14th.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

WATCH THE NEWS CONFERENCE LIVE IN THIS STORY WHEN IT BEGINS