Florida Man Gets 25 Years in Prison for Killing Woman He Met Online

Prosecutors say Terry McDonald traveled from Seattle, Washington, to Cape Coral in 2003 to meet 28-year-old Mary Mount in person.

A convicted murderer has been sentenced to 25 years in prison in the separate slaying of a Florida woman he met on the internet nearly 16 years ago.

The News-Press reports 39-year-old Terry McDonald was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to murder.

Prosecutors say McDonald traveled from Seattle, Washington, to Cape Coral, Florida, in December 2003 to meet 28-year-old Mary Mount.

Investigators say Mount disappeared weeks later, and McDonald was found several weeks after that in Corpus Christi, Texas, with Mount's vehicle and credit cards.

McDonald claimed then that Mount had given him her car and he didn’t know where she was. He later claimed she died from a medical emergency and led police to her body.

New evidence found this year led to McDonald’s arrest. He was already was serving life in prison in El Paso, Texas, for strangling a man in 2005.

