West Palm Beach

Florida Officers Involved in Fatal Shooting Shielded By Marsy's Law

Police lights against a dark sky
NBC Local

The names of three police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a knife-wielding man won't be released because they've invoked their right to remain anonymous under a 2018 amendment to Florida's constitution.

The West Palm Beach officers were trying to take Allan Lorenzo Robb, 33, into custody early Sunday when he showed the knife. One of the officers fatally shot Robb after “less lethal" weapons used by two other officers were ineffective, officials said.

The police department cited Marsy's Law as the reason to keep the officers' names private, The Palm Beach Post reported.

Marsy's Law, which was approved by voters, allows crime victims or their families to request their names be withheld from public documents. A state appeals court ruled in April that the amendemnt could be used to shield the identities of law enforcement officers involved in use of force incidents.

Since the ruling, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the Boynton Beach Police Department and the Boca Raton Police Department, have cited the amendement in such cases, the newspaper reported.

The three officers have been placed on administrative leave, while the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigate the shooting.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

West Palm BeachFloridamarsy lawofficers
