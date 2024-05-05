formula 1

F1 Miami Grand Prix: All you need to know about Sunday's race schedule, starting grid

Sunday is the main event and fans may want to know more details about the schedule and race time

By Victoria Jardine and NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Formula 1's highly-anticipated Miami Grand Prix is well underway at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Sunday is the main event and fans may want to know more details about the schedule.

The race starts at 4 p.m. For more details, click here. See the full schedule below.

Sunday's schedule

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.
Porsche Carrera Cup North AmericaSecond Race (40 Mins +1 Lap)10:30 - 11:15
Promoter ActivityFerrari Parade Laps11:25 - 11:55
Paddock ClubPaddock Club Pit Lane Walk11:40 - 12:35
Formula 1Formula 1 Pirelli Hot Laps11:55 - 12:40
F1 AcademySecond Race (13 Laps, Max 30 Mins +1 Lap)13:05 - 13:40
Paddock ClubPaddock Club Track Tour13:55 - 14:40
Paddock ClubPaddock Club Pit Lane Walk13:55 - 14:55
Formula 1Drivers' Parade14:00 - 14:30
Promoter ActivityGrid Presentation14:30 - 15:00
Air DisplayRed Bull Parachute Jump14:40 - 14:50
Formula 1National Anthem15:46 - 15:48
FORMULA 1GRAND PRIX (57 LAPS OR 120 MINS)16:00 - 18:00
Source: Formula 1 website

Sunday's starting grid

POSNODRIVERCARQ1Q2Q3LAPS
11Max VerstappenRED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT1:27.6891:27.5661:27.24118
216Charles LeclercFERRARI1:28.0811:27.5331:27.38221
355Carlos SainzFERRARI1:27.9371:27.9411:27.45521
411Sergio PerezRED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT1:27.7721:27.8391:27.46018
54Lando NorrisMCLAREN MERCEDES1:27.9131:27.8711:27.59421
681Oscar PiastriMCLAREN MERCEDES1:28.0321:27.7211:27.67519
763George RussellMERCEDES1:28.1591:28.0951:28.06721
844Lewis HamiltonMERCEDES1:28.1671:27.6971:28.10721
927Nico HulkenbergHAAS FERRARI1:28.3831:28.2001:28.14621
1022Yuki TsunodaRB HONDA RBPT1:28.3241:28.1671:28.19221
1118Lance StrollASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES1:28.1771:28.22215
1210Pierre GaslyALPINE RENAULT1:27.9761:28.32415
1331Esteban OconALPINE RENAULT1:28.2091:28.37115
1423Alexander AlbonWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:28.3431:28.41315
1514Fernando AlonsoASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES1:28.4531:28.42715
1677Valtteri BottasKICK SAUBER FERRARI1:28.4636
172Logan SargeantWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:28.4878
183Daniel RicciardoRB HONDA RBPT1:28.6179
1920Kevin MagnussenHAAS FERRARI1:28.6199
2024Zhou GuanyuKICK SAUBER FERRARI1:28.8249
Source: Formula 1 website

Saturday's recap

Local

Dania Beach 16 mins ago

Teen hospitalized after drone accident in Dania Beach

Miami 1 hour ago

An aircraft carrier off Miami and other things to see during Fleet Week

Although Saturday was not the main event, many were there -- while others tuned in -- for the Sprint Race and qualifying session for Sunday's big race.

An F1 Sprint Race is a shorter race with more intensity. This provides Grand Prix attendees with additional entertainment included in their weekend ticket and gives drivers a chance to earn valuable points.

A few hours later was the qualifying session ahead of race day. Qualifying for Sunday ran from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Sprint Race results

POSNODRIVERCARLAPSTIME/RETIREDPTS
11Max VerstappenRED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT1931:31.3838
216Charles LeclercFERRARI19+3.371s7
311Sergio PerezRED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT19+5.095s6
43Daniel RicciardoRB HONDA RBPT19+14.971s5
555Carlos SainzFERRARI19+15.222s4
681Oscar PiastriMCLAREN MERCEDES19+15.750s3
727Nico HulkenbergHAAS FERRARI19+22.054s2
822Yuki TsunodaRB HONDA RBPT19+29.816s1
910Pierre GaslyALPINE RENAULT19+31.880s0
102Logan SargeantWILLIAMS MERCEDES19+34.355s0
1124Zhou GuanyuKICK SAUBER FERRARI19+35.078s0
1263George RussellMERCEDES19+35.755s0
1323Alexander AlbonWILLIAMS MERCEDES19+36.086s0
1477Valtteri BottasKICK SAUBER FERRARI19+36.892s0
1531Esteban OconALPINE RENAULT19+37.740s0
1644Lewis HamiltonMERCEDES19+49.347s0
1714Fernando AlonsoASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES19+59.409s0
1820Kevin MagnussenHAAS FERRARI19+66.303s0
NC18Lance StrollASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES1+0 lap0
NC4Lando NorrisMCLAREN MERCEDES0+0 lap0
Source: Formula 1 website

South Florida native and Williams Racing driver Logan Sargeant secured the 10th spot in the Sprint Race.

Qualifying results

POSNODRIVERCAR
11Max VerstappenRED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT
216Charles LeclercFERRARI
355Carlos SainzFERRARI
411Sergio PerezRED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT
54Lando NorrisMCLAREN MERCEDES
681Oscar PiastriMCLAREN MERCEDES
763George RussellMERCEDES
844Lewis HamiltonMERCEDES
927Nico HulkenbergHAAS FERRARI
1022Yuki TsunodaRB HONDA RBPT

For those coming out to Hard Rock Stadium throughout the weekend, be aware of road closures

This article tagged under:

formula 1
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us