F1 Miami Grand Prix: All you need to know about Sunday's race schedule, starting grid

Formula 1's highly-anticipated Miami Grand Prix is well underway at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Sunday is the main event and fans may want to know more details about the schedule.

The race starts at 4 p.m. For more details, click here. See the full schedule below.

Sunday's schedule

Porsche Carrera Cup North America Second Race (40 Mins +1 Lap) 10:30 - 11:15 Promoter Activity Ferrari Parade Laps 11:25 - 11:55 Paddock Club Paddock Club Pit Lane Walk 11:40 - 12:35 Formula 1 Formula 1 Pirelli Hot Laps 11:55 - 12:40 F1 Academy Second Race (13 Laps, Max 30 Mins +1 Lap) 13:05 - 13:40 Paddock Club Paddock Club Track Tour 13:55 - 14:40 Paddock Club Paddock Club Pit Lane Walk 13:55 - 14:55 Formula 1 Drivers' Parade 14:00 - 14:30 Promoter Activity Grid Presentation 14:30 - 15:00 Air Display Red Bull Parachute Jump 14:40 - 14:50 Formula 1 National Anthem 15:46 - 15:48 FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX (57 LAPS OR 120 MINS) 16:00 - 18:00 Source: Formula 1 website

Sunday's starting grid

POS NO DRIVER CAR Q1 Q2 Q3 LAPS 1 1 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT 1:27.689 1:27.566 1:27.241 18 2 16 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 1:28.081 1:27.533 1:27.382 21 3 55 Carlos Sainz FERRARI 1:27.937 1:27.941 1:27.455 21 4 11 Sergio Perez RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT 1:27.772 1:27.839 1:27.460 18 5 4 Lando Norris MCLAREN MERCEDES 1:27.913 1:27.871 1:27.594 21 6 81 Oscar Piastri MCLAREN MERCEDES 1:28.032 1:27.721 1:27.675 19 7 63 George Russell MERCEDES 1:28.159 1:28.095 1:28.067 21 8 44 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 1:28.167 1:27.697 1:28.107 21 9 27 Nico Hulkenberg HAAS FERRARI 1:28.383 1:28.200 1:28.146 21 10 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB HONDA RBPT 1:28.324 1:28.167 1:28.192 21 11 18 Lance Stroll ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 1:28.177 1:28.222 15 12 10 Pierre Gasly ALPINE RENAULT 1:27.976 1:28.324 15 13 31 Esteban Ocon ALPINE RENAULT 1:28.209 1:28.371 15 14 23 Alexander Albon WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:28.343 1:28.413 15 15 14 Fernando Alonso ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 1:28.453 1:28.427 15 16 77 Valtteri Bottas KICK SAUBER FERRARI 1:28.463 6 17 2 Logan Sargeant WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:28.487 8 18 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB HONDA RBPT 1:28.617 9 19 20 Kevin Magnussen HAAS FERRARI 1:28.619 9 20 24 Zhou Guanyu KICK SAUBER FERRARI 1:28.824 9 Source: Formula 1 website

Saturday's recap

Although Saturday was not the main event, many were there -- while others tuned in -- for the Sprint Race and qualifying session for Sunday's big race.

An F1 Sprint Race is a shorter race with more intensity. This provides Grand Prix attendees with additional entertainment included in their weekend ticket and gives drivers a chance to earn valuable points.

A few hours later was the qualifying session ahead of race day. Qualifying for Sunday ran from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Sprint Race results

POS NO DRIVER CAR LAPS TIME/RETIRED PTS 1 1 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT 19 31:31.383 8 2 16 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 19 +3.371s 7 3 11 Sergio Perez RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT 19 +5.095s 6 4 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB HONDA RBPT 19 +14.971s 5 5 55 Carlos Sainz FERRARI 19 +15.222s 4 6 81 Oscar Piastri MCLAREN MERCEDES 19 +15.750s 3 7 27 Nico Hulkenberg HAAS FERRARI 19 +22.054s 2 8 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB HONDA RBPT 19 +29.816s 1 9 10 Pierre Gasly ALPINE RENAULT 19 +31.880s 0 10 2 Logan Sargeant WILLIAMS MERCEDES 19 +34.355s 0 11 24 Zhou Guanyu KICK SAUBER FERRARI 19 +35.078s 0 12 63 George Russell MERCEDES 19 +35.755s 0 13 23 Alexander Albon WILLIAMS MERCEDES 19 +36.086s 0 14 77 Valtteri Bottas KICK SAUBER FERRARI 19 +36.892s 0 15 31 Esteban Ocon ALPINE RENAULT 19 +37.740s 0 16 44 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 19 +49.347s 0 17 14 Fernando Alonso ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 19 +59.409s 0 18 20 Kevin Magnussen HAAS FERRARI 19 +66.303s 0 NC 18 Lance Stroll ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 1 +0 lap 0 NC 4 Lando Norris MCLAREN MERCEDES 0 +0 lap 0 Source: Formula 1 website

South Florida native and Williams Racing driver Logan Sargeant secured the 10th spot in the Sprint Race.

Qualifying results

POS NO DRIVER CAR 1 1 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT 2 16 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 3 55 Carlos Sainz FERRARI 4 11 Sergio Perez RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT 5 4 Lando Norris MCLAREN MERCEDES 6 81 Oscar Piastri MCLAREN MERCEDES 7 63 George Russell MERCEDES 8 44 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 9 27 Nico Hulkenberg HAAS FERRARI 10 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB HONDA RBPT

For those coming out to Hard Rock Stadium throughout the weekend, be aware of road closures