F1 Miami Grand Prix: All you need to know about Sunday's race schedule, starting grid

Formula 1's highly-anticipated Miami Grand Prix is well underway at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Sunday is the main event and fans may want to know more details about the schedule.
The race starts at 4 p.m. For more details, click here. See the full schedule below.
Sunday's schedule
|Porsche Carrera Cup North America
|Second Race (40 Mins +1 Lap)
|10:30 - 11:15
|Promoter Activity
|Ferrari Parade Laps
|11:25 - 11:55
|Paddock Club
|Paddock Club Pit Lane Walk
|11:40 - 12:35
|Formula 1
|Formula 1 Pirelli Hot Laps
|11:55 - 12:40
|F1 Academy
|Second Race (13 Laps, Max 30 Mins +1 Lap)
|13:05 - 13:40
|Paddock Club
|Paddock Club Track Tour
|13:55 - 14:40
|Paddock Club
|Paddock Club Pit Lane Walk
|13:55 - 14:55
|Formula 1
|Drivers' Parade
|14:00 - 14:30
|Promoter Activity
|Grid Presentation
|14:30 - 15:00
|Air Display
|Red Bull Parachute Jump
|14:40 - 14:50
|Formula 1
|National Anthem
|15:46 - 15:48
|FORMULA 1
|GRAND PRIX (57 LAPS OR 120 MINS)
|16:00 - 18:00
Sunday's starting grid
|POS
|NO
|DRIVER
|CAR
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|LAPS
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT
|1:27.689
|1:27.566
|1:27.241
|18
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|FERRARI
|1:28.081
|1:27.533
|1:27.382
|21
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|FERRARI
|1:27.937
|1:27.941
|1:27.455
|21
|4
|11
|Sergio Perez
|RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT
|1:27.772
|1:27.839
|1:27.460
|18
|5
|4
|Lando Norris
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|1:27.913
|1:27.871
|1:27.594
|21
|6
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|1:28.032
|1:27.721
|1:27.675
|19
|7
|63
|George Russell
|MERCEDES
|1:28.159
|1:28.095
|1:28.067
|21
|8
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|MERCEDES
|1:28.167
|1:27.697
|1:28.107
|21
|9
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:28.383
|1:28.200
|1:28.146
|21
|10
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB HONDA RBPT
|1:28.324
|1:28.167
|1:28.192
|21
|11
|18
|Lance Stroll
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|1:28.177
|1:28.222
|15
|12
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|ALPINE RENAULT
|1:27.976
|1:28.324
|15
|13
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|ALPINE RENAULT
|1:28.209
|1:28.371
|15
|14
|23
|Alexander Albon
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:28.343
|1:28.413
|15
|15
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|1:28.453
|1:28.427
|15
|16
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|KICK SAUBER FERRARI
|1:28.463
|6
|17
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:28.487
|8
|18
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB HONDA RBPT
|1:28.617
|9
|19
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:28.619
|9
|20
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|KICK SAUBER FERRARI
|1:28.824
|9
Saturday's recap
Local
Although Saturday was not the main event, many were there -- while others tuned in -- for the Sprint Race and qualifying session for Sunday's big race.
An F1 Sprint Race is a shorter race with more intensity. This provides Grand Prix attendees with additional entertainment included in their weekend ticket and gives drivers a chance to earn valuable points.
A few hours later was the qualifying session ahead of race day. Qualifying for Sunday ran from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.
Sprint Race results
|POS
|NO
|DRIVER
|CAR
|LAPS
|TIME/RETIRED
|PTS
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT
|19
|31:31.383
|8
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|FERRARI
|19
|+3.371s
|7
|3
|11
|Sergio Perez
|RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT
|19
|+5.095s
|6
|4
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB HONDA RBPT
|19
|+14.971s
|5
|5
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|FERRARI
|19
|+15.222s
|4
|6
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|19
|+15.750s
|3
|7
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|HAAS FERRARI
|19
|+22.054s
|2
|8
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB HONDA RBPT
|19
|+29.816s
|1
|9
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|ALPINE RENAULT
|19
|+31.880s
|0
|10
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|19
|+34.355s
|0
|11
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|KICK SAUBER FERRARI
|19
|+35.078s
|0
|12
|63
|George Russell
|MERCEDES
|19
|+35.755s
|0
|13
|23
|Alexander Albon
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|19
|+36.086s
|0
|14
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|KICK SAUBER FERRARI
|19
|+36.892s
|0
|15
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|ALPINE RENAULT
|19
|+37.740s
|0
|16
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|MERCEDES
|19
|+49.347s
|0
|17
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|19
|+59.409s
|0
|18
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|HAAS FERRARI
|19
|+66.303s
|0
|NC
|18
|Lance Stroll
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|1
|+0 lap
|0
|NC
|4
|Lando Norris
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|0
|+0 lap
|0
South Florida native and Williams Racing driver Logan Sargeant secured the 10th spot in the Sprint Race.
Qualifying results
|POS
|NO
|DRIVER
|CAR
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|FERRARI
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|FERRARI
|4
|11
|Sergio Perez
|RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT
|5
|4
|Lando Norris
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|6
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|7
|63
|George Russell
|MERCEDES
|8
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|MERCEDES
|9
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|HAAS FERRARI
|10
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB HONDA RBPT
For those coming out to Hard Rock Stadium throughout the weekend, be aware of road closures