1 person killed, 1 critical after 2 vehicles flip in rollover crash in North Miami

Police are investigating a rollover crash involving two vehicles that left one person dead and another critically injured in North Miami Thursday.

The crash happened in the area of Northwest 7th Avenue and 122nd Street.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed what appeared to be two silver SUVs completely flipped over at the scene.

North Miami Police officials said one person was killed and another was hospitalized in critical condition.

No other information was immediately available.

