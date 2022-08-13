Broward County

Florida Primary 2022: Early Voting Begins for Broward County Residents Saturday

Voters should inform themselves on early voting locations and schedules to ensure their vote is cast before the deadline

By Sophia Pargas

Beginning August 13, Broward County voters will be able to cast their early vote in the Florida Primary election.

They can do so by mail, so long as they requested their ballot before Saturday the 13th. These ballots must be sent in before 7 p.m. on August 23 in order to be counted.

Residents can also vote in person at local locations, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on August 13 to August 21. A full list of participating sites can be found here.

For more information on early voting and to view a sample ballot, visit browardvotes.gov.

