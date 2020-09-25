coronavirus

Florida Reports 2,847 New COVID Cases; State's Virus-Related Deaths Pass 14,000

Positivity rate of new cases drops back down to 4.29%

Florida added more than 2,800 new coronavirus cases Friday, as the state's virus-related death toll surpassed 14,000.

The 2,847 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 695,887, according to the report released by the state's Department of Health Friday.

Deaths confirmed by the state increased by 120, with 13,915 Floridians dying from COVID-related causes to-date. Another 168 non-residents have died in the state, two more than Thursday's total. The combined total was at 14,083.

Many deaths reported by the state happened days or weeks earlier, as it takes time to confirm causes of death.

The positivity rate for all cases reported Friday was 5.39%, slightly below Thursday's rate of 5.74% but the third-straight day it had gone down.

The positivity rate of new cases was 4.29%, slightly below Thursday's 4.43%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 168,775 cases, an increase of about 500 since Thursday, along with 3,202 COVID-related deaths, 39 more than were reported Thursday.

In Broward County, there were 76,520 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 190, along with 1,364 virus-related deaths, six more than Thursday.

Palm Beach County had 46,023 cases and 1,337 virus-related deaths Friday, while Monroe County had 1,828 cases and 22 deaths.

