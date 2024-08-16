Florida state senator floats ban on smoking in all public places

A ban on smoking in all public places could soon be a reality in Florida.

While he supports a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow recreational use of marijuana, state Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, said Thursday he will propose legislation that would ban smoking of all types in public places.

Gruters said the proposed amendment, which he expects to pass in November, is prompting the proposal.

“This is all being driven as a result of Amendment 3 (the marijuana amendment), but I’d be in favor of it regardless of Amendment 3,” he told reporters.

Gruters, a former chairman of the Republican Party of Florida who is running for state chief financial officer in 2026, said his legislation would provide “guardrails” to protect the public.

“This is easy to do. This is well within our authority. I think we can get ahead of this. That is the whole purpose of the bill. It is very simple,” Gruters said.

The bill would be filed for the 2025 legislative session, which will start in March.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has criticized the proposed amendment, in part saying that if it passes, the state will start to “smell like marijuana."

The Smart & Safe Florida political committee, which is sponsoring the proposed amendment, has said the measure would allow the state to regulate how, when and where marijuana can be used in public places similar to state tobacco and alcohol laws.

Florida bans smoking in indoor workplaces and allows cities and counties to restrict smoking at beaches and parks that they own.