Florida's COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 35,000 Among Residents and Non-Residents

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by nearly 7,300 Friday, as the state's virus-related death toll reached 35,000.
The 7,296 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,155,744 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Another 92 new virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Friday, bringing the state's total to 34,330. An additional 670 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.
The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 6.83% in Friday's department of health coronavirus report, a slight increase from Thursday's 6.65% rate.
The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 8.53%, an increase from Thursday's 7.91% rate.
In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 467,464 cases on Friday, an increase of 1,464 since Thursday, along with a total of 6,029 COVID-related deaths, 15 more than were reported Thursday.
In Broward County, there were 226,990 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 936, along with 2,762 virus-related deaths, 21 more than Thursday's total.
Palm Beach County had 138,063 cases and 2,715 virus-related deaths Friday, while Monroe County had 6,711 cases and 50 deaths.