Florida's COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 35,000 Among Residents and Non-Residents

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by nearly 7,300 Friday, as the state's virus-related death toll reached 35,000.

The 7,296 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,155,744 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Another 92 new virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Friday, bringing the state's total to 34,330. An additional 670 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 6.83% in Friday's department of health coronavirus report, a slight increase from Thursday's 6.65% rate.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 8.53%, an increase from Thursday's 7.91% rate.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 467,464 cases on Friday, an increase of 1,464 since Thursday, along with a total of 6,029 COVID-related deaths, 15 more than were reported Thursday.

In Broward County, there were 226,990 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 936, along with 2,762 virus-related deaths, 21 more than Thursday's total.

Palm Beach County had 138,063 cases and 2,715 virus-related deaths Friday, while Monroe County had 6,711 cases and 50 deaths.