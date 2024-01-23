Republican Party of Florida

Florida's Republican Party registration lead over Democrats inches closer to 800,000

Democrats historically held a registration lead in the state, but Republicans overtook them in 2021 and have steadily expanded the margin.

By News Service of Florida

Getty Images

The Republican Party of Florida’s registration lead over the Florida Democratic Party neared 780,000 voters as 2023 ended.

Data posted Monday on the state Division of Elections website showed the GOP with 5,141,848 registered voters as of Dec. 31.

The Democratic Party had 4,362,147, while 3,528,807 voters were registered without party affiliation and 317,607 were registered with third parties.

The GOP’s 779,701-voter advantage came after it had a 697,922-voter lead Nov. 30 and a 680,030-voter edge at the end of October.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Democrats historically held a registration lead in the state, but Republicans overtook them in 2021 and have steadily expanded the margin.

Republicans hold all statewide offices, a majority in Florida’s congressional delegation and supermajorities in the Florida House and Senate.

This article tagged under:

Republican Party of FloridaFloridaDemocratic Partyvoter registration
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us