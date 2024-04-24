Food stamp fraud: The ongoing problem and limited solutions available

Scammers stealing food stamps from people who need it the most is an ongoing problem in Florida and elsewhere but right now there are limited solutions available.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in 2023 Florida reported 356 claims regarding stolen SNAP benefits. Nationally, more than 59,000 homes have been impacted, amounting to more than $30 million in lost benefits.

Judit Quintana said that she gives thanks to God for the assistance he’s given her. The help? Her food assistance, SNAP benefits card.

But on April 6, when she went to use it, she found that her account of $200 was gone, when she had only spent $20.

"I bought a few things and it didn’t go through, and I tried the card and they said it was no good," Quintana told NBC6 in Spanish.

But it wasn’t the card’s fault. Instead, she was a victim of fraud. And it’s happening more often.

Just last week in Broward County, at Marshalls food store, authorities said there was a case of food stamp fraud.

It’s something Dr. Raul Angel Gonzalez, managing director of Integrum Medical Group, hears time and time again.

“Some of them go to one of the stores, Publix, Walmart, or whatever, and they pass the card and it says it doesn’t have the funds. And they say they didn’t use it. They come to us and then we find it was used in Texas or any other place in the US, but the card is physically right here," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez’s office is a community partner of the Department of Children and Families, providing a range of assistance to families in need. The majority of clients are coming for SNAP benefits.

Gonzalez said his office sees about 100 clients a day, 500 a week, 2,000 a month. Regarding fraud cases specifically, he’s already helped 10 clients this year, an increase compared to this time last year.

And he expects more are out there. When asked if he thought there was an under reporting of fraud cases, he said, “I believe that, yes.”

The process to re-gain the funds takes time, time that can be life-changing for clients.

"The process could take about one to two weeks, that the funds come back to that person. But in the meantime, those people apply because they need it, they don’t have enough money for the family," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez believes that DCF is working behind the scenes to crack down on these kinds of cases. In the meantime, his office is at the ready to help those like Quintana, who was able to get her funds back.

Gonzalez urges those with cards to not share their card or pin with other people. He also advises checking accounts daily by calling the number on the back of the card to make sure there is no suspicious activity.