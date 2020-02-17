Palm Beach County

Former South Florida Officer Arrested on First Degree Murder Charge

Jason Gilbert was in a Palm Beach County courtroom Monday morning and denied bond stemming from an incident early Sunday morning

WPTV-TV

A former police officer in one South Florida city is facing murder charges after an incident this weekend in a neighborhood bar.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports that Jason Gilbert was in a Palm Beach County courtroom Monday morning and denied bond on a first degree murder charge stemming from an incident early Sunday morning in the county.

According to police, deputies responded to a bar located near the 1300 block of North Military Trail where they found a man who had been shot and rushed him to an area hospital where he later died.

Local

Palm Beach County 1 hour ago

Family of Teen Fatally Stabbed Suing Publix for Selling Knife Involved

First Alert Traffic 5 mins ago

Roadways Closed After Horrific Car Crash in Miami Gardens

Gilbert, who is listed as a former officer with the Riviera Beach Police Department, was arrested early Monday morning. Police did not detail his involvement in the shooting, but he was ordered to have no contact with anyone at the bar at the time of the incident or the bar itself.

This article tagged under:

Palm Beach County
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us