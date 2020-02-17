Former South Florida Officer Arrested on First Degree Murder Charge

A former police officer in one South Florida city is facing murder charges after an incident this weekend in a neighborhood bar.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports that Jason Gilbert was in a Palm Beach County courtroom Monday morning and denied bond on a first degree murder charge stemming from an incident early Sunday morning in the county.

According to police, deputies responded to a bar located near the 1300 block of North Military Trail where they found a man who had been shot and rushed him to an area hospital where he later died.

Gilbert, who is listed as a former officer with the Riviera Beach Police Department, was arrested early Monday morning. Police did not detail his involvement in the shooting, but he was ordered to have no contact with anyone at the bar at the time of the incident or the bar itself.