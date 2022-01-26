Free N95 Mask Distribution Coming to South Florida

The distribution of free N95 masks is set to begin on Thursday across South Florida.

Last week, the Biden administration announced an initiative that would make 400 million N95 masks available for free to Americans.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The masks would come from the Strategic National Stockpile, which has more than 750 million of the highly protective N95 masks on hand.

Health experts suggest stepping up protection against the highly contagious omicron variant with stronger masks such as N95s or KN95s.

So if you don't have N95 masks at home, consider taking advantage of the free distributions taking place at any of the following pharmacies and health centers:

CVS Health

Unlike most companies that are rolling out free masks on Friday, CVS Pharmacies told TODAY they will begin offering free N95 masks as early as Thursday, Jan. 27.

"Masks are limited to three per person, while supplies last, and signs will be posted to indicate N95 mask availability," the statement said, in part.

The distribution will take place in participating CVS Pharmacy stores and participating pharmacies inside Target and Schnucks.

CVS has yet to confirm which locations in South Florida will offer free masks.

Walgreens

Mask distribution is set to begin on Friday, Jan. 28 in "participating Walgreens locations while supplies last," according to a statement.

The company says distribution will continue in the following days and weeks on a rolling basis.

Although Walgreens has yet to confirm which stores in the country will offer free masks, participating stores "will have signage indicating mask availability."

Customers can pick up a maximum of three N95 masks per person, which will be offered in varying sizes.

Walmart, Inc. (including Walmart and Sam’s Club)

According to a statement from Walmart obtained by NBC Chicago, free masks will become available late next week at select Walmart and Sam's Club stores.

“From the beginning of the pandemic, we have worked to meet the needs of our communities and help keep them safe and healthy by setting-up COVID testing sites, administering tens of millions of vaccines and boosters, and dispensing authorized COVID-19 oral antiviral medications,” the statement read, in part. “We are proud to continue to serve our customers, members and associates now through N95 mask distribution as part of the US Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.”

Walmart will also be limiting customers to three masks per person masks while supplies last.

Southeastern Grocers (Winn-Dixie, Harvey's and Fresco Y Mas)

Southeastern Grocers will begin offering free N95 masks in the pharmacy locations of Winn-Dixie, Harvey's and Fresco Y Masas.

The distribution is set to begin on Friday, Jan. 28 on a "first-come, first-serve basis" and continue while supplies last.

Southeastern Grocers said it plans to distribute a total of more than 2 million N95 masks throughout each of its in-store pharmacies at Winn-Dixie, Harvey's and Fresco Y Masas.